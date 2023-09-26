AN OPEN House and Ribbon Cutting was held at the College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC), 201 E. Washington Ave., Vernon on Monday, Sept. 18. The CCRC has become a beacon of hope for local students and a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together to invest in its future.

(Courtesy Photo)

The College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) opened its doors to the general public on Monday, Sept. 18 displaying its transformation from Nellie Reed Elementary School to a high school career training facility. The CCRC is the result of the CTE millage being passed on Aug. 2, 2022, which allowed Shiawassee RESD to centralize CTE classes within the county. The CCRC building at 201 E. Washington Ave., Vernon, hosts students from Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso and Perry.

Having a dedicated, centralized College and Career Readiness Center in Vernon deepens Shiawassee RESD’s ties to the community and increases collaboration with businesses and industry for student learning experiences. The Shiawassee RESD expressed gratitude to the Great Lakes Family of Companies and Feighner Boat Lifts and Docks for their financial commitment to the CCRC which funds current industry standard equipment and supplies, assuring students work with the latest commercial innovations. The Perry Area Fire Rescue Station has also made a significant contribution, donating personal protective equipment for the CTE Public Safety students.

Enrollment in Shiawassee RESD CTE programs is up 40%, signaling that students are looking for high-skill, high-wage and high-demand jobs directly out of high school. For those looking to attend college, the College and Career Readiness Center is also home to the Shiawassee RESD Early College and Dual Enrollment programs. The future education and training opportunities are bright for Shiawassee County high school students.