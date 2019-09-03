THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Sheriff’s Posse collected school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Owosso-area Meijer and Walmart locations to pass out during Project Connect in partnership with the Salvation Army Owosso Citadel. Together and with the help of Jarred’s Bow-Ties Closet, the Salvation Army and Sheriff’s Office were able to contribute 87 backpacks full of school supplies to the 12th annual Project Connect, which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Shown standing in front of “Big Brown,” the Sheriff’s Office’s International MXT tactical/off-road vehicle, are Posse members Jack Francis and Chris Coselman, who collected school supplies for five hours on the hot afternoon of Aug. 22. Francis has been a Posse member since 1979 and Coselman has been a member since 2012.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)