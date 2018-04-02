Tim Hortons in Owosso, located at 323 W. Main St., will host Coffee With a Cop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 13. The participating law enforcement agencies include the Michigan State Police, Owosso Police Department, Corunna Police Department and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Residents are invited to stop by for the event to meet and socialize with their local law enforcement officers. For this event, Tim Hortons will offer any size coffee for $1 and Cold Stone Creamery ice cream for $2.50.

