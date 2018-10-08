COFFEE WITH A COP brought Shiawassee County law enforcement officers and local residents together on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 3 at South 401 Restaurant & Dessert Shop in Corunna. Law enforcement personnel from the Michigan State Police (MSP), Corunna Police Department, Owosso Public Safety (OPS) and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office gathered to celebrate National Coffee Day, which also fell on Count Day for most Michigan school districts.

This Coffee With a Cop event was part of the ongoing collaborative community outreach effort by county law enforcement agencies, as they try to build relationships and mutual trust with members of the community. Many of the previous gatherings were geared toward children and focused on building relationships with the younger generation, so Wednesday’s event featured a less chaotic atmosphere, which allowed for pleasant conversation between officers and the South 401 patrons.

Shown enjoying their coffee on Oct. 3 are (from left) Bennington Township Treasurer and District 6 Board of Commissioner candidate Cindy Garber, MSP Trooper Steve Kramer, Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros, OPS Director Kevin Lenkart and MSP Lieutenant Yvonne Brantley.

“This is what it’s all about,” shared Lt. Brantley on Oct. 3. “This is the most important part of my job. People need to see that we’re just human beings, and that they don’t have to be afraid to come up and talk to us. I’m two years from retirement and I would do it all again. Interacting with the public makes it all worth it.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)