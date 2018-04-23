A COFFEE WITH A COP event was held Friday, April 13 at the Owosso Tim Hortons/Cold Stone Creamery. Coffee with a Cop offered residents the opportunity to meet with law enforcement officers in a relaxed environment where everyone could openly discuss community concerns. Coloring books and stickers were available for children, while coffee and ice cream were offered at a discounted price.

Gathered Friday afternoon were (from left) Michigan State Troopers Paul Pummill and Steve Kramer, Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros, and Owosso Police Officer Mike Olsey.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)