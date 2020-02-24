DURAND LIAISON OFFICER Jamie Alderman held a Cocoa With a Cop event at Bertha Neal Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 13. As the Durand Police Department’s liaison officer to the Durand Area Schools, Alderman splits her time between the district’s four schools, spending time walking the halls, ensuring the schools’ parking lots are safe during pick-up and drop-off times every day and building relationships with students. She also organized the 1st annual senior parade and bonfire last May for the high school’s graduating seniors, as well as a wildly successful Safety Day in October. Officer Alderman was joined for Cocoa With a Cop by members of the Michigan State Police.

(Courtesy Photo)