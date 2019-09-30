The Salvation Army of Shiawassee County will begin taking donations of coats for children and adults of all sizes on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Coats for Kids drive will proceed through Friday, Nov. 1. Coats donated should be new. Donations of kids coats of all sizes, teen sizes and adult sizes will be accepted, and there is also a need for big and tall sizes, as well. The Salvation Army also accepts donations of hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, socks and boots.

Distribution of the donated coats will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. The coats will continue to be distributed as needed through Christmas, ending in January.

The Salvation Army in Owosso has 10 drop-off locations where new coats may be dropped, including Ruthy’s Cleaners, in Owosso and Durand; the Salvation Army business office, at 302 E. Exchange St. in Owosso; Biggby Coffee, Fosters Coffee Company, the Shiawassee Family YMCA; Baker College; Team One Credit Union; Qdoba; and Deisler Outdoor Power Equipment in Corunna. Look for the bin marked with the “Coats for Kids” logo.

The Salvation Army of Shiawassee County invites the community to support those in need this fall season by helping children and adults to stay warm in the harsh elements.