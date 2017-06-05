The 4th annual Harkema Memorial Golf Outing is planned for Saturday, June 17 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and four-person scramble. The event, honoring the late Owosso High School coach, Tom Harkema, will be held at Twin Brooks Golf Club at 1005 N. McKeighan Rd., in Chesaning. Individuals are invited to show their support of Harkema’s legacy. The cost is $70 per person for 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes, and more. For more information, please call (989) 845-6403.

Coach Harkema Memorial Golf Outing Announced was last modified: by