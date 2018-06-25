Clerk’s Office Increases Birth Records Services

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office is pleased to announce the expansion of the county’s birth records services capabilities. Up until Wednesday, June 20, anyone born to unwed parents in Shiawassee County between 1934 and 1978 would have to make a trip to Lansing to receive a copy of their birth records. Thanks to Clerk Caroline Wilson and her staff, that is no longer the case.

Wilson and her staff were trained on Tuesday, June 19 and are now able to produce official state of Michigan birth certificates, printed on the state’s official paper and containing the ever-important state seal and file number. Approximately 30 of Michigan’s 83 counties have opted to offer this service, so Shiawassee County is ahead of the curve in this case.

In order to obtain a passport, many Michigan counties require official birth records printed on state of Michigan paper and containing the individual file number of the person requesting the passport. The Clerk’s Office, with increased access to the state’s birth records database, can now save those born in Shiawassee County a trip

to Lansing.

Now, with a quick trip to the Shiawassee County Courthouse in Corunna, those requesting birth records in Shiawassee County can be in and out within 30 minutes, in most cases. The Clerk’s Office is providing this service for $34 for a first copy, or $14 for seniors. Additional copies cost $16 each. All requests will include a $5 processing fee.

The increased access to the state birth records database also allows the Clerk’s Office to look up information for individuals who are unsure of how to access their birth records. The state, however, does not allow counties access to the records of adopted individuals, so those records must still be requested from the state.

Clerk Wilson, despite being in the midst of training election clerks and organizing the two upcoming federal elections, asked the state to allow her office to add the new service and is happy to offer it to residents.

“We are set and ready to go,” said Wilson on Wednesday, June 20. “We are really excited to be able to offer this service. We call the state all the time for people who are trying to obtain their birth records, so this will save people the time and stress of traveling to Lansing to request these documents from the state. Also, we now get access to corrections made to birth records within 48 hours instead of weeks.”

The Clerk’s Office is located on the second floor of the Shiawassee County Courthouse, which is located at 208 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.