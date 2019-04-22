CLARK HARDER WAS HONORED by the Shiawassee Dems during Pasta & Politics on Saturday, April 13. Harder was one of three “Shiawassee legends” honored during the special event, along with Bus and Carol Spaniola. The new Shiawassee Dems executive committee and active membership had decided on the theme of “Honoring Shiawassee Legends” for the 25th anniversary celebration of Pasta & Politics, held at the Comstock Inn & Conference Center.

Harder graduated from Durand High School and Michigan State University, earning a degree in journalism. He married his wife, Linda, in 1978 and they have one child. Harder had a career in radio with WOAP, joined the communications staff of Michigan House Speaker Gary Owen, and was recruited by Representative Bus Spaniola, his mentor, to assist as an aide on his team.

Harder was elected state representative in 1990 and served eight years. After, he became the executive director for the Michigan Public Transit Association – a position he still holds. Harder is an active community member, serving on the Shiawassee Arts Center and National Railroad Memorial, Inc. boards. He also operates his own online radio station.

More information on the Shiawassee Dems is available at shiawasseedems.org. The group meets monthly at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)