STAR CORUNNA FOOTBALL player Cooper Clapp signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Ferris State University on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day 2017 high school graduates could officially sign commitments to play football in college. Clapp was a three-year starter for the Cavaliers, anchoring the offensive line from his left guard position. He plans to play center or Baird at Ferris, where he will play under the tutelage of Corunna High School graduate Tony Annese. Clapp was a 1st Team All-GAC Red selection and 2nd Team All-State Associated Press selection in 2016, and he was a leader of a Corunna offense that set a number of school rushing records.

“Cooper become a major force on our offensive line this year,” said Corunna varsity football coach Kyle Robinson. “He was the most dominant offensive lineman in our conference and took on the toughest interior defender each week. We relied on Cooper to use a lot of different blocking schemes and techniques on any given play, and he executed them at a high level. He can trap, pull, skip, and get to the perimeter with speed and physicality at a collegiate level. He is one of the best linemen I have ever coached.”

Clapp posed with his coaches (from left), head football coach Robinson, offensive line coach Jason Beldyga, and varsity basketball coach John Buscemi, during the signing ceremony on Wednesday. Also in attendance were Cooper’s mother and father, Kathy and Kirk, as well as a number of his extended family members also attended. Clapp and his parents agreed that, if he earned a scholarship to play football in college, they would buy him a vehicle. Both sides followed through on the deal, as Cooper was granted a full tuition scholarship and will be driving his newly-acquired truck to campus for the upcoming school year. Cooper could redshirt his freshman year, but he is confident that his parents and coaches have prepared him to adjust to playing at the next level. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)