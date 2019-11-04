BRYANT ELEMENTARY hosted the Civil Air Patrol of Owosso on Tuesday, Oct. 29 for a Come Fly with Me event. The engaging event was part of Bryant Elementary’s after school program that is organized by Title 1 Reading Specialist Jenny LaMay. Bryant hosts at least one after-school learning event every month, with topics also including math, reading and author visits, among others.

Students in grades three through five were invited to take part in this fun after-school event, which was held in Bryant’s new multipurpose room. Bryant also hosted a 5th-grade music concert on Tuesday, so the addition of the new multipurpose room allowed the school to host this engaging, educational event, as well.

Civil Air Patrol Squadron Commander John Orme (left) and his daughter, Gabriella, set up a number of hands-on learning stations for the students, including flight simulators, RC simulators, a robotic arm, rocket-building kits and a telegraph. Additionally, there was a LEGO table for students to visit when the other stations were full.

Shown manning the flight simulator is 3rd-grader Isaiah McKay.

