The city of Owosso’s next brush pickup for 2017 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26. Residents should call (989) 725-0550 or send an email to jane.hunt@ci.owosso.mi.us no later than noon, Tuesday, April 25 to give the address where the brush can be picked up.

Brush Collection Rules: Brush must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup day. No brush piles are to be placed at the curb before Monday of pickup week. Tickets may be issued. Brush must be no larger than three inches in diameter and no longer than eight feet long. Remove all roots, stumps and dirt. Place brush with the biggest cut end toward the curb, neatly stacked away from trees, sign-posts, guide wires, fire hydrants, and fences.

Do not place brush on sidewalks or in the street. Do not place brush in alleys – it will not be picked up, and tickets may be issued. If persons do not call to be placed on the pickup list by the deadline, their brush will NOT be collected.

The following material will NOT be collected: Brush cut or trimmed by contractors. Persons hired by the property owners are responsible for removing material. As well as material cleared from lots or undeveloped property, material in boxes, bags or containers, yard waste, and grass clippings.

Brush is described as tree and shrubbery trimmings not exceeding three inches in diameter or eight feet in length. Brush pick up will continue on April 27 if not completed.

The brush drop off site on Aiken Rd., just south of Industrial Drive, is now open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday for brush and un-bagged leaf drop off. Grass clippings, debris, garbage or plastic will not be accepted. Persons with questions should call (989) 725-0550.