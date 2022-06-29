(Courtesy Photo)

With the help of the parks committee, the city of Perry has installed a fitness loop at Jubilee Park. The loop includes a marked walking path with five exercise stations and two benches. Due to ongoing supply issues, delivery of two stations has been delayed – but the project should be finalized in the coming months.

At the Thursday, June 16 City of Perry Council Meeting, the fitness loop was formally named the “George Dunn Fitness Loop” in recognition of Mr. Dunn’s long-term commitment to not just the parks, but the city of Perry. At the meeting, Mayor Sue Hammond read a formal proclamation highlighting the many ways Dunn has contributed to his community.

Dunn was raised in Perry and as a 1956 Perry High School Graduate has been contributing to the community ever since. He has been volunteering as an appointed citizen-member of the Perry Parks Committee since 2003, but has been involved in park planning since the committee’s inception.

He played an integral role in the success of this project – and we thank him for his dedication and continued support.

Many friends and family members were in attendance at the meeting. Plans are in place for signage at the park once installation is complete.