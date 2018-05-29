THE CITY OF OWOSSO has been awarded the Michigan Rural Water Association’s Associate Community of the Year for a municipality including more than 15,000 residents. Glenn Chinavare, public utilities director, formally made the announcement during the Monday, May 21 city council meeting. Chinavare is shown beside the prominent blue and white road sign.

“The facts are, our water is safe, and continues to be safe,” Chinavare shared with the council, referencing that “the true damage to public health perception” regarding contaminants in Michigan water stems from social media venues.

Chinavare continued by expressing his gratitude to city water and sewer employees and demonstrated a series of certificates mounted on the back of the sign: three of the certificates were for excellence in water sampling. “These folks are doing an outstanding job,” he said. “I’m really proud to toot their horn for getting some recognition from an organization we’ve been a member of for many, many years.”

Mayor Chris Eveleth advised Chinavare to “express my gratitude” to those employees.

Council member Burton Fox suggested that “it would be a good idea to make an effort to come up with three more of those signs,” to display like some municipalities display sports recognition signage. “I think this is a good feather in our cap,” Fox said.

During a citizen commentary period, Tom Manke, of Owosso Township, did raise his concern regarding water lead levels by emphasizing that the true issue is, “a problem when it (water) is entering the homes.”

During the Monday, April 2 Owosso City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved going ahead with a Pilot Drinking Water Community Supply grant application to the MDEQ. The hope is this grant, if approved, will aid in replacing a number of outdated residential water service lines where the water enters the home.

The 2018 Water Quality Report on the city of Owosso water system shows a lead contamination level of six parts per billion (ppb) connected to the corrosion of household plumbing systems. The EPA’s lead action rule allows lead levels not exceeding 15 ppb. It is important to note that Owosso and Corunna both utilize water from the same treatment plant, though the water quality reports have differed, indicating that the problem is found in old residential service lines.

Items of business adopted/approved during the Monday evening meeting included the DDA General Appropriations Resolution for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the 2018-19 city budget, a Consumers Energy easement through a portion of the Exchange Street parking lot, and the creation of the Shiawassee County MABAS Division to aid in improving emergency services.

The next city council meeting is planned for Monday, June 4.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)