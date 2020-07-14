The Owosso City Council approved a pay rate increase as requested by Amy Kirkland, city clerk, during the Monday, July 6 council meeting for election inspectors since the last pay adjustment was made in 2006 and was long overdue.

During the meeting, it was discussed that other nearby jurisdictions are offering election inspectors $12 to $15 per hour. The council moved to approve $13 per hour for election inspectors. The changes were already included within the 2020-21 budget.

Election inspectors are critical to maintaining voter polls on Election Day. Registered voters who are interested in becoming an election inspector must apply through their local clerk (city, township or county).

Election inspector responsibilities have increased in recent years.