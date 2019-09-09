THE CITY OF DURAND received a check on Thursday, Sept. 5 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in the amount of $20,000. Angela Shipp (right), a housing specialist and department analyst for MSHDA, presented the check on Thursday to (from left) Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole, Clerk/Treasurer Lisa David and Mayor Deb Doyle. The funds were awarded through MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP), a pilot program created in 2016.

The city of Durand will use the funds for its new Neighborhood Blight Elimination Program, which provides micro grants of up to $1,500 to qualifying residents of Durand’s south side neighborhoods for exterior home improvement projects. So far the city has received seven applications and plans to issue as many as 12 grants this year. A stipulation of the NEP is that funds awarded in 2019 must be used before the end of the year.

Applications for the next round of NEP grants are available now and can be found online, at www.michigan.gov/MSHDA, by selecting the “NEP” link under the “Neighborhoods” tab.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)