(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The city of Corunna has approved a listing agreement with Shannon Howanksy and Century 21 Looking Glass of Owosso to represent 14 new residential lots planned along the new and expanded John Street, located off Shiawassee Street on the city’s south side. The city of Corunna has been proactive in preparing the site for potential development, including building the new road and extending water and sewer lines.

“This initiative was part of a larger infrastructure improvement project needed by the city, and we identified this as an opportunity to also address the area’s need for new housing, with this property being an ideal location for new development,” said Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer. “We’re excited to be working with Shannon and Century 21 Looking Glass to get high quality homes under construction this summer.”

The charming new subdivision features a park-like setting with tree-lined lots, a retention pond and public utilities. New homes will start in the mid-$180,000s to the low-$220,000s, with 14 home sites to choose from, some lots featuring walkout or daylight basements overlooking a pond or a wooded yard. As the exclusive list agent, Howansky has extensive experience partnering with local builders to provide additional housing options to buyers in the mid-Michigan area.

“We are excited about moving forward with this brand new subdivision,” said Howansky. “Pre-existing home inventory is low and this is another fantastic option for buyers who have become frustrated with the standard real estate search; with new home prices starting in the $180,000 range, we offer affordable, obtainable housing in the highly desirable Corunna school district without the traditional requirement of a construction loan. Home sites are limited, so anyone interested in building in this development should call me immediately.”

Interested parties can reserve their properties now by contacting Howansky and putting down a deposit, and construction of the new homes could begin as early as late June. The Corunna City Council has pre-approved CVE Homes to build homes in the development, but the council will also consider other builders. Buyers can choose from five proposed build designs, which can be viewed at www.realtor.com by searching for “John Street in Corunna.”

“One of the biggest challenges to further economic development in Shiawassee County is our lack of housing,” said Justin Horvath, the president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP). “We commend the city of Corunna and Century 21 Looking Glass for their proactive efforts in making this development possible.”

For more information about pricing and available floor plans, individuals can contact Howansky by calling (517) 715-3667.

Howansky was joined by representatives from the city of Corunna and the SEDP for a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday, May 17. Shown throwing dirt in the air with their shovels, in the shadow of the Corunna water tower, is (from left) Horvath, Corunna City Council member Mike White, Corunna DPW Director Tim Crawford, Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, Howansky, Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer, SEDP Vice President Brent Jones and SEDP intern Harrison Miller.