THE SHIAWASSEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Citizen of the Year Award is known to be the most prestigious award presented to a Shiawassee County resident. This year’s recipient is Helen Howard of Corunna. Howard is shown being presented the award on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for her abilities of demonstrating an active interest and significant involvement in community affairs in Shiawassee County and has through her efforts contributed to the betterment of the community. The Chamber is honored to partner with The Argus Press as the permanent sponsor of the award. Many Chamber representatives, Respite Volunteers, Cook Foundation family members, personal friends and local business collegues were on hand, as shown, for the presentation.

Helen Howard has been involved with Respite Volunteers since its inception. She was an original member of the task force that investigated the need for respite services in Shiawassee County. Later, she served on the planning coalition team that made Respite Volunteers a reality over 23 years ago. Helen served on the Respite Board of Directors and in 1998, she accepted the Executive Director position and continues in that leadership role today.

Helen is a Registered Nurse and graduated with honors from Michigan State University with a Bachelors of Science degree in nursing. Prior to her position at Respite Volunteers, Helen was the Elder Services Director for Shiawassee Community Mental Health. She has been a nursing instructor at both Lansing Community College and Baker College of Owosso. Helen spent several years of her nursing career at Memorial Healthcare, working in the psychiatric, cardiac, adult medical, adult surgical, pediatric, and pediatric out-patient surgical units.

Helen’s nominator had this to say about the recipient, “Helen’s role as Executive Director of Respite Volunteers is a community service. She works long hours and often works 10-15 hours of volunteered overtime in a week to make sure everyone’s needs are met as soon as possible. Helen works daily to make life easier for our community’s caregivers of adults with persistent health needs and help the elderly to age with dignity. Shiawassee County is fortunate to have such an effective respite program led by an exceptionally gifted and compassionate leader.”

Helen Howard will be honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available online at www.shiawasseechamber.org or contact the Chamber at (989) 723-5149.

(Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)