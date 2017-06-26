The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the Honorable Matthew J. Stewart, 35th Circuit Court Judge, at the June Topics@Twelve Member Luncheon. Judge Stewart and Attorney Matt McKone will both speak about current happenings at circuit court, including the new “Drug Court” and some recent, high profile cases.

The event will begin at noon on Tuesday, June 27 at the Shiawassee Arts Center in Owosso, and RSVPs are requested, as seating is limited to 60 attendees. Program admission (includes lunch) is $12.00 for chamber members and $15.00 for non-members.

Topics@Twelve is underwritten by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC and the June lunch sponsor is The Accident Fund Insurance Company of America. Guests should RSVP by Monday, June 26 by calling (989) 723-5149, or by email at customerservice@shiawasseechamber.org.