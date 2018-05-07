Shiawassee County’s largest manufacturing employer, CIE Newcor MTG, will be hosting an on-site job fair at its Owosso facility from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 19. The facility is located at 401 S. Chestnut St. in Owosso. The company is planning to hire 50 to 75 new machine operators for second and third shifts, with a minimum compensation of $11.97 per hour, plus shift premiums and benefits.

Applicants will be provided with a tour of the facility and an opportunity to meet the company’s management and human resources staff. Applications will be available to complete on site.

As a Tier I and Tier II supplier to the automotive industry, CIE Newcor MTG is a total project management-focused company that offers complete prototype support and a state-of-the-art, in-house metallurgical laboratory. One of the company’s core missions is the “encouragement of participation, involvement and teamwork in a pleasant, safe setting.”

As one of three Newcor subsidiaries and part of the CIE Automotive group since 2017, MTG boasts 185,000 square feet of manufacturing space between two Michigan-based plants in Owosso and Corunna. A 50,000-square-foot addition has recently been completed at the Owosso plant.

CIE Newcor MTG was formerly known as Machine Tool & Gear, and the company has been supplying the automotive industry since 1927.