BRYANT ELEMENTARY in Owosso hosted Justin and Greg Pardee on Monday, Sept. 30 for a cider milling demonstration. For the fourth year, the Pardees have brought their 1944 Farmall tractor that has been converted into a cider mill to show the students how fun and easy making cider can be.

Justin and his father, Greg – who worked as an engineer at Woodard in Owosso for years – converted the tractor into a cider mill using scrap metal, a hydraulic press and other repurposed items. The process of extracting cider from the apples begins by loading whole apples into the basket at the front of the tractor. The apples are shredded and slide down a chute into a bucket, and the contents are then fed into a hydraulic press, which presses the juice from the shredded apples into the jar below.

Not only were students allowed to watch the demonstration and drink freshly squeezed cider, they were also allowed to take turns feeding whole apples into the shredder.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)