THE DURAND CHURCH OF GOD’S United Drama team recently competed in the denomination’s statewide Teen Talent competition. The team received runner-up honors, with a Superior rating in the category of Human Video. The Superior rating earned the team a spot in the international competition, which will take place on the campus of Lee University in Cleveland, TN July 31 through Aug. 4.

The team can be seen posing for a picture following the state competition. Shown (from left) are team member Nathan Bump; co-director Brittany Bellamy; team members Caitlyn Bellamy and Kaylynn Claybaugh; co-director Kimm Tracy; and team member Seth Blackledge. Not pictured are Shawna and Curtis Ashmore, who assisted the directors, and Durand Church of God Youth Pastor Brenton Fernandez. (Courtesy Photo)

Church Drama Team Competed was last modified: April 10th, 2017 by Karen Elford