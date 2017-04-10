THE DURAND CHURCH OF GOD’S United Drama team recently competed in the denomination’s statewide Teen Talent competition. The team received runner-up honors, with a Superior rating in the category of Human Video. The Superior rating earned the team a spot in the international competition, which will take place on the campus of Lee University in Cleveland, TN July 31 through Aug. 4.

The team can be seen posing for a picture following the state competition. Shown (from left) are team member Nathan Bump; co-director Brittany Bellamy; team members Caitlyn Bellamy and Kaylynn Claybaugh; co-director Kimm Tracy; and team member Seth Blackledge. Not pictured are Shawna and Curtis Ashmore, who assisted the directors, and Durand Church of God Youth Pastor Brenton Fernandez. (Courtesy Photo)