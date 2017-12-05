THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE AUXILIARY hosted the “Tree of Love” Christmas tree lighting ceremony and related happenings on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in the main lobby and auditorium. This auxiliary event has been going on annually for decades – so the group has been granted a direct connection with Santa – who made a special guest appearance in Owosso just to listen to Christmas wishes and have photos taken with area children.

Accompanying Santa’s visit and the tree lighting was the Owosso Catholic Youth Choir, performing joyful holiday songs.

Of course, the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary “elves” joined in to help with the exciting activities. The evening marks a traditional fundraising occasion for the auxiliary, with all donations going toward emergency department renovations.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)