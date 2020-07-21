THE DURAND FARMER’S Market will host Christmas in July on Wednesday, July 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. The market is located on Hagle Street in downtown Durand, off E. Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus (shown above) will be in attendance for the entire event, and there will be special Christmas sales and snacks, in addition to the local produce, handmade goods and other food items usually found at the market. Each child will receive a candy cane, and they can also take a craft to make at home.

Christmas in July is being sponsored by Lovebug Crafty Creations, Miss Mallie’s Sweets and Treats and Jeanne’s Baked Goods. Market-goers can park and shop on foot, or utilize the market’s new drive-up service.

(Courtesy Photo)