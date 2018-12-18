ALMOST 500 CHRISTMAS GIFTS were wrapped in just one hour due to the enormous turnout of Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council (YAC) staff and members, along with other volunteers. YAC is a nonprofit group with the mission of connecting youth to the community in numerous activities throughout the year to give back to others in need. YAC is a part of the Shiawassee Community Foundation located on N. Washington St. in Owosso.

YAC members, organized by YAC advisor/creative assistant, Jessica Hickey (sitting, second from right), have actively worked to earn over $5,000 this year to help provide holiday gifts for 120 under privileged children. This nonprofit group was a part of the recent #RaiseUpShiawassee (Giving Tuesday) campaign.

Recently, Kimberly Renwick (sitting, far right) stepped in as the new executive director of the Shiawassee Community Foundation – the umbrella nonprofit organization that includes YAC. More on Shiawassee Community Foundation and the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council can be found at http://shiacf.org or by calling (989) 725-1093.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)