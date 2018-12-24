OWOSSO VFW POST 9455 hosted a Christmas craft and bake show on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 519 S. Chipman Street. The event was to benefit Relay For Life of Shiawassee County. Numerous vendors offered crafts, baked goods, candy and Christmas items. Door prizes and raffles were held throughout the day.

Jody Sivyer and her youngest daughter, Olivia, are shown at their vendor table during the craft show. Sivyer, along with her older daughters, Ariana and Skyler, had an assortment of products available for the public. Sivyer has been making and selling honey for a number of years.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)