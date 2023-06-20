CHILL’N PARROT Ice Cream Shoppe owners, Jackie and Todd Rasmussen are shown here by their sign at 2250 E. M-21. Opening day is Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day).

The Rasmussen’s bought the house in 2017 but because of a lot of roadblocks and covid, have finally finished renovation. They have many ideas for extending beyond ice cream and hope to be open year-round. The couple live in Corunna.

The shoppe features creamy ice cream, with 21 flavors, but have added 2 dairy free flavors and a no sugar flavor. They also have soft serve.

“We always talked about opening an ice cream shop or a retail shop. I saw the house for sale and told Todd it was time,” said Jackie.

