The Shiawassee Arts Center will be hosting the annual Children’s Holiday at the Center from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. This special, free event for children of all ages will include ornament making, cookie decorating, refreshments, music by older youth, a visit from Santa, and book signings by Sally Labadie of Bancroft, Mary Morgan of Lansing, and Ruth McNally Barshaw of Lansing. The Gingerbread House Village will be on display from the children’s art classes.

The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC), located next to Curwood Castle, is celebrating the 29th annual Children’s Holiday at the Center, which is sponsored by Memorial Healthcare, and outdoor decorating compliments of Sunburst Gardens. Over 80 artists are displaying and selling their original artwork, creative gift items and holiday decorations through Sunday, Dec. 31. There are affordable and unique gift items in SAC’s gift shop, and unique themed baskets on silent auction through Tuesday, Dec. 19. The public is welcome and there is no charge for admission. The SAC will be open through the holidays, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The SAC, celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2017, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, call the center at (989) 723-8354, or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.