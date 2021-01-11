Izzy Drake

(Courtesy Photo)

The first show of 2021 at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) opens Saturday, Jan. 16 with a special Children’s Art Exhibit. Twenty-three children, kindergarten through 8th-grades, created paintings, pastels, pottery, prints and prismatic pieces in SAC’s outdoor fall 2020 classes taught by SAC Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle and Assistant Arts Education Director Natalie Park.

Exhibiting students include Addison Balzer, Andrew Cross, Allison Dowel, Charlotte Drake, Izzy Drake, Peyton Drake, Madison Elwell, Ryder Elwell, Beau Garrison, Jagger Garrison, Edward J. Kurtz, Violet Kurtz, Owen McMaster, Emma Morris, Mylah Morris, Ava Nequist, Lilia Panik, Olivia Peters, Addison Smith, Leighton Sobak, Spencer Sobak, Ben Sparks and Ella Watkins.

The exhibit, which is sponsored by Chas Lyons, continues through Sunday, Jan. 31. The public is welcome to view the exhibit and also participate in hands-on art activities. The SAC, which adheres to state guidelines requiring masks, social distancing and limiting the number of guests, is located in Curwood Castle Park and is open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.

The SAC’s mission is to present quality arts and cultural activities that educate, entertain and enrich the quality of life in our community. For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.