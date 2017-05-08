THE CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION COUNCIL of Shiawassee County (CAPC) held its 10th annual Wine and Cheese fundraiser on Thursday, April 20. The goal of the fundraiser was to raise awareness and funds for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which was April.

“The event was a huge success and drew in a large crowd. The CAPC would like to give an immense ‘Thank You’ to our sponsor for this event, Great Lakes Family Businesses, which includes Great Lakes Fusion, Great Lakes Ready Mix, and Great Lakes Fabrication & Machining. They were part of the reason this event was so successful, and we could not be more grateful,” says Ellen Lynch, Executive Director for the CAPC.

Shown during the fundraiser (from left) are Mark Agnew, CAPC Board Member; Ellen Lynch, CAPC Executive Director; Tammy and Bryan Marks, owners of Great Lakes Family Businesses; Justina Miller, CAPC Board Member; and Jessica Thompson, CAPC Board President.

(Courtesy Photo)