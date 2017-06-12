THE CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION COUNCIL of Shiawassee County (CAPC) is pleased to announce it has received a $5,000 donation from Tonya and John Owen, and Connie Klein, in memory of Tonya’s late grandmother and Connie’s late mother, Jeanette Klein.

“We recognize the impact the CAPC has in children’s lives and in our community as a whole. My grandmother was such a loving and caring person; she was my hero. We wanted to create a legacy for her, and what better way to do it than by helping our most vulnerable population; children,” says Tonya Owen.

The CAPC is a place where children and families are assisted when there have been allegations of abuse. The CAPC provides a safe and child-friendly environment where children can tell their story and begin the healing process.

“We cannot thank their family enough for their generous donation and kind hearts. We are overjoyed with the amount of help that this contribution will bring to the agency,” says Ellen Lynch, CAPC Executive Director.

Shown during the check presentation are Jessica Thompson, CAPC Board President; Justina Miller, CAPC Board member; Tara Codde, CAPC Board member; Connie Klein; John Owen; Kevin Lenkart, CAPC Board Treasurer; and Andrew Zyrowski.

As well as Tonya Owen; Mark Agnew, CAPC Board member; Bobbie DeCamp, CAPC Board member; Elaine Greenway, CAPC Board member; Marissa Koepplinger; Charles Quick, CAPC Board member; Deana Finnegan, CAPC Board Vice President; Courtney Herrick, CAPC Board member; Paul Pummill, CAPC Board member; Ellen Lynch, CAPC Executive Director; and Kathy Burke, CAPC Board member.

(Courtesy Photo)