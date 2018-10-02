CHESANING’S Military Classic VI was celebrated throughout the week of Sept. 17, with a host of activities to honor veterans and active military members. For the school system’s five previous Military Classic events, dating back to 2013, the veterans shared the Friday night stage with the varsity football team, but this year, all of Chesaning’s active varsity teams took part in the celebration to make the 2018 Military Classic a week-long event.

The week of festivities actually started on Saturday, Sept. 15 with the Classic 5K Color Run/Walk and continued throughout the ensuing week. In addition to the football team’s game against Durand on Friday, Sept. 21, a 56-21 victory, the varsity soccer, volleyball and tennis teams also held Military Classic contests, complete with ceremonies honoring veterans and special Military Classic VI jerseys in honor of the players’ favorite veterans.

The Chesaning Indians varsity boys tennis team faced Corunna in its Military Classic VI match, with the vaunted Indians tennis team sweeping Corunna 8 to 0. In singles action, No. 1 Jarrett Kelley won 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Josh Wirt won 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Les Agnew won 6-1, 6-1; and No. 4 Kyle Rolfe won 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Chesaning’s No. 1 team of Jack Skaryd and Nolan Meder won 6-3, 6-2; the No. 2 team of Cody Brown and Levi Emmendorfer won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; the No. 3 team of Dakota Benkert and Trenton LaLone won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; and the No. 4 team of Andrew Woodcock and Spencer Tepatti won 6-2, 6-4.

The Chesaning team gathered at mid-court for a photo following the match against Corunna. The group (in no particular order) can be seen sporting their custom, personalized Military Classic VI jerseys.

(Courtesy Photo)