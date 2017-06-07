CHESANING UNION SCHOOLS, including the Chesaning High School, Chesaning Middle School, and Big Rock Elementary, went into Secure Mode at the beginning of the school day, Wednesday, June 7, according to district officials. The Secure Mode shut down was the result of an investigation of an incident related to graffiti at the high school.

As per school policy, the police and the Saginaw County Incident Commander were notified, and once it was agreed there was no danger present to students or staff, the district went into Secure Mode while security cameras were reviewed and the incident was further investigated. The police resolved the case and Secure Mode was lifted at 10:20 a.m., according to a letter from Superintendent Mike McGough.