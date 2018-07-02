A NEW COMBINED MUNICIPAL SERVICES BUILDING has led to the transformation of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce structure on Front Street in downtown Chesaning. The new building will now serve the Chesaning village, the chamber, and the police department with 13 to 15 individuals working in the renovated facility, Chesaning Village Administrator Troy Feltman shared recently.

Ownership of the building was actually transferred to the village of Chesaning, though the Chesaning Chamber retains a lifelong lease.

Exterior updates now address accessibility issues, with the inclusion of mobility ramps, as well.

“This project will be an enormous benefit to the chamber and the village, and both will see savings in operational expenses,” stated Feltman.

Construction should be mostly completed sometime in mid-July, and plans are underway for a possible grand opening event in August.

