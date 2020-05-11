Two upcoming blood donation opportunities have been announced by the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department. Appointments can be made for Thursday, June 4 from noon to 4 p.m., and for Friday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fire department is located at 1632 Brady St. in Chesaning. Call 1 (866) 642-5663 or visit https://www.versiti.org/michigan to make an appointment.

Blood donors make a lifesaving difference. More than 4.5 million patients need life-saving blood transfusions each year in the U.S. and Canada. Blood is a perishable resource that can be stored only for a short time, so blood donors are needed every day.

Healthy individuals age 17 or older (or 16 with parent/guardian permission), weighing 112 pounds or more, may be eligible to give blood every 56 days. However, females age 18 and younger must weigh at least 120 pounds.