THE CHESANING boys tennis team was recently named to the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association’s 2018 Division 4 All-Academic team. To be selected, the team had to have maintained a 3.25 GPA for the fall semester.

The 2018 Chesaning varsity boys tennis team included singles players Jarrett Kelley, Josh Wirt, Les Agnew and Kyle Rofle, and doubles players Jack Skaryd, Nolan Meder, Cody Brown, Levi Emmendorfer, Dakota Benkert, Trenton LaLone, Andrew Woodcock and Spencer Tepatti.

The team, shown following its Military Classic match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, advanced all the way to the Division 4 state finals in Kalamazoo College, finishing 20th in the state.

