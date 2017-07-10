Local bands are returning to the Chesaning Amphitheater at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14 with new performers. They include Alex Floury, high school band director with a community jazz band; Alex Schofield, a young country music artist from St. Charles who hopes to make music his career; and the Par 3 Band from Owosso, guys over 50 who perform classic rock from the 1960s and 1970s. Also performing will be Mary Ellen Kenney “ME” and the Boys Band from Chesaning; and B’z N’ E’z rock band, consisting of younger local musicians and an instructor who is the lead singer. Tickets to see the local artists are $5 and available at the gate only.

On Saturday, July 15, Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater from Bellaire returns for his seventh Chesaning performance. Jake is a young Elvis tribute artist with family in the Chesaning area. He has twice been the winner of the Saginaw King Fest competition, and has competed internationally and in other states. Jake sings from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Saturday show opens at 7 p.m. with toe-tapping gospel music by the Chesaning St. Peter band and choir.

General admission tickets for Jake Slater are $10 for adults, $6 for students, and are available in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com (search for Jake Slater). Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. These are benefit events for maintenance of the Chesaning Amphitheater. Call (989) 845-5706 for more information.