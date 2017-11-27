THE OWOSSO SAFECENTER, a nonprofit agency located on N. Hickory Street, was the recipient of the $1,320.42 offering gathered during the Owosso-Area Community Choir Performance of “Giving Thanks Through Praise and Worship” on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Owosso Middle School. The event was sponsored by the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association (OAMA).

SafeCenter Program Director Stephanie Molnar (left) and Executive Director Shelly Safi (right) were joined by Lynn Webster representing the OAMA, during the check presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Webster is also the director of the community choir.

The SafeCenter is a shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers a crisis line at (877) 952-7283. More information is available at www.safecenter.org.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)