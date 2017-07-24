On a little corner in mid-Michigan sits a pillar of the community called the Chapin General Store. For 60 years it supplied the public with its every need, from milk to deli meats, hardware, spark plugs, toys, and hunting licenses. Amongst the cluttered aisles were the owners, Mary and Carl Goldman. With a friendly smile, they always knew exactly where to find the item needed, and they were happy to serve their customers, year after year. It was a combination of their warm charm and the store’s comprehensive inventory that built the everlasting character of the Chapin General Store.

Sadly, the Chapin General Store will be no more. The deteriorating structure is scheduled to be demolished in September of this year. Before the demolition, the family will open the doors one last time for a Goodbye Sale on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. It is the last opportunity for community members to buy what they need from the Chapin General Store.

Among the items to be sold is a vintage 1.5-horse Butcher Boy commercial meat band saw, a vintage Stimpson True Weight scale, a vintage Toledo Scale meat grinder with parts, a 1920s Burroughs adding machine, a vintage National adding machine, and a 1950s Sears Firmline vibrating belt exerciser. As well as a vintage Super Seal soda sealer, a 1950s Ironrite Model 30 ironer (Machine No. 2422), two JFK collector plates, a vintage Wagner Ware Sidney O cast iron waffle maker, two glass display cases, two vintage Singer sewing machines, and many other unique items. The building’s doors, windows, and tin ceiling (tools required for removal) will be available for purchase.

Anyone interested in attending the sale or any of the aforementioned items can contact Al Baron II at (616) 262-0679, or email Lisa Jean Allswede at lisa.allswede@gmail.com. The store is located at the intersection of W. Ridge and S. Chapin Roads.