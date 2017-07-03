CHAMPION AUTO held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its new location on M-21 in Owosso on Friday, June 23, with the help of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC). The new 1,800-square-foot Champion Auto Sales dealership was built in 2016 and opened in November. The dealership, which has been in Owosso for three years, has a staff of four, an on-site inventory of 45 to 50 used vehicles, and up to approximately 500 total vehicles available.

Shown during the ribbon cutting are (from left) SRCC ambassadors Rob Meihls and Lisa Hitchcock, Corunna Assessor Merilee Lawson, Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros, Champion Auto salesmen Chris Allen and C.J. Dice, Champion Auto secretary Nicole Foster, Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, Heart of Shiawassee – United Way Interim CEO Michael Dewey, SRCC ambassador Julianne Ackerson, French exchange student Tom Foures, and SRCC ambassador Roy Thelan.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)