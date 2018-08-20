HOMELESS ANGELS PRESIDENT/CHAIRMAN, Tim Baise, discussed the process of restructuring the property on Park Street, near the corner of Mason Street in downtown Owosso, into a “hotel” for those in need, which has become particularly critical as the colder months are already closing in.

“There is a huge, huge need up here,” Baise stated, talking about the local homeless population. He mentioned the Salvation Army Warming Center from last winter and also the recent Dinner in the Park event, and discussed the necessity of “getting the word out” to enable the hotel to be functioning as soon as possible.

Information on how to donate, partner or become more involved is available at homelessangels.org. The nonprofit group is also active on social media.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)