SHIAWASSEE REGIONAL Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Deason and the staff received unique, handcrafted awards on Thursday, Oct. 11 made from a mix of old and new construction elements related to The Armory, all of which came from businesses in Shiawassee County. Deason’s award includes a small section of I-beam to represent construction materials used in both the original and updated Armory. Sitting atop the I-beam is an exterior photo of the completed redevelopment produced using dye sublimation on the back of a crystal block. The photo sits within steel channeling oxidized to match the weathered look of the I-beam.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The Armory redevelopment was more than six years in the making, brought to life by a team of dedicated staff and community leaders who kept their eye on the vision of what the century-old building could be. On Thursday, Oct. 11, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) President/CEO Jeff Deason and his staff were recognized by the SRCC Board of Directors for their tireless hours of dedication to the project.

“We wanted to do something special for Jeff and his team. This project was no small undertaking,” exclaimed SRCC Board Chair Kevin Maurer. “Jeff in particular put in thousands of hours learning the ins and outs of local, state and federal financing opportunities; negotiating with lenders; discussing every minor detail of the construction with Kincaid Henry and many others; and working with partners like the city, SEDP and Main Street Owosso to enhance the project’s success, all while running the day-to-day business of the chamber and taking classes at MSU for a post-graduate degree.

“It was truly a team effort, however, because of the loyal and talented chamber staff who kept everything in motion when Jeff needed to be focused on The Armory. It was all hands on deck every step of the way. The board is grateful for their commitment and positivity, and for the immeasurable time, passion and dedication of our fearless leader, Jeff.”

The staff creations consist of The Armory logo done in dye sublimation on the back of a piece of glass set in oxidized steel channeling to match Deason’s. To tie it all together, both Deason’s and the staff’s awards are mounted on a piece of the original wood doors removed from The Armory by 2nd Chance Wood in Vernon, who also handled the refurbishing of the wooden handrails on the staircases and other wood accents.

Design and construction of the awards was done by Shattuck Specialty Advertising, Delux Trophies, Don Marrah Auto Body, Michael Paine Photography, 2nd Chance Wood and SLH Metals.

The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and Main Street Owosso also received recognition plaques from the SRCC board for their assistance over the years of The Armory project. Their plaques were also made from a piece of one of the original wood doors in the building.

“We couldn’t have done this without Justin Horvath and Brent Jones from the SEDP, and Josh Adams from Main Street Owosso,” said Maurer. “Their advice, support and hands-on work with funding, visioning and promotion were invaluable. Many hands touched this project. We can’t thank everyone enough.”

With The Armory project complete, Maurer said the board is working on planning and visioning for the chamber’s next chapter. “We’ve been so focused on this one big thing for so long. It’s great to have it finished, and to use it as a springboard to our next set of goals,” Maurer said.

Space is still available in The Armory. For more information, visit www.thearmoryproject.com, or contact Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commercial at (989) 723-3711.