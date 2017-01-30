The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce has revamped its monthly networking luncheon. The new program is called, “Topics @ Twelve” and will feature speakers and panel discussions on various trendy, relevant topics related to businesses and community development.

“We have offered a networking lunch for almost 10 years and it was time to rethink the program,” said Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason. “We are excited to offer lively topics and relatable discussion to our members.”

The 2017 Topics @ Twelve program will kick-off on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Baker College Welcome Center. The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. and concludes by 1 p.m. Chrisy Schemenauer of Stretch: Healthy Living in Body and Mind will be speaking on Yoga and Meditation in the Workplace. The event is sponsored by FORTITUDE Outdoor Fitness.

Program admission is $12 per person for any chamber member and $15 per person for nonmembers. The public is invited to attend. RSVP’s for the January luncheon are requested by Monday, Jan. 30 by calling the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce office at (989) 723-5149 or by email to customerservice@shiawasseechamber.org.