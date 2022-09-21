SHIAWASSEE REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Co-chair Laura Archer gave a brief update on the status of the chamber to members during Tuesday’s Chamber AM at the Owosso Big Boy.

As announced at the end of July, the chamber is currently under investigation by Owosso Public Safety in connection to financing of The Armory rehabilitation project.

Archer offered the following: “As Co-chair of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, I’d like to share an update on Chamber operations. First, thanks to our small staff for keeping things not just operating as business as usual but also for picking up new responsibilities during this season of transition. The Chamber Board of Directors has begun the process of finding an interim chamber president. We are continuing the strategic planning process with our nonprofit consultants and until we have a very clear direction of our future at the end of this process, we will not know specifically who we need as chamber president. I’m also excited to share that we are still working with our financial institutions on refinancing loans for The Armory Project – and we are happy with the progress being made.”

