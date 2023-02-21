LORA PHELPS, Dual Enrollment/Early College Coordinator, spoke about the CTE programs and dual enrollment programs offered through the county high schools for students in 11th and 12th grade.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

The Tuesday, Feb. 14 Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce Chamber AM meeting was sponsored by the Shiawassee Regional Education District.

Two representatives gave updates on programs they are featuring. Stephanie Janzen with the Great Start Readiness Program Early Childhood spoke about the preschool program in Shiawassee County and the new website they have launched at www.ShiawasseePreschool.org. This website was created in order to “ramp up preschool efforts” in the county. Preschool programs are offered for children ages 3-5 in all eight local school districts. There are a total of 35 classrooms with 415 children enrolled. These programs are for tuition based or income eligible students. Programs are available in Byron – Byron Elementary, Corunna – Elite Early Learning Center and Louise Peacock School, Durand – Bertha Neal Elementary and My Great Beginnings, Laingsburg – Laingsburg ECEC, Morrice – Morrice Elementary, New Lothrop – New Lothrop Elementary, Owosso – Bentley Bright Beginnings and Noah’s Ark and Perry – Perry Elementary.

Lora Phelps, Dual Enrollment/Early College Coordinator, spoke about the CTE programs and dual enrollment programs offered through the county high schools for students in 11th and 12th grade. The focus right now is on high school sophomores, to let them know that it is time to think about these programs for the upcoming school year. There are five CTE programs available to the eight schools in Shiawassee County – Electrical, Health Science Academy, Public Safety, Teaching Cadet and Welding. These five programs are only a one-year commitment and are hands-on. Students will end the program with credentials/certificates. Phelps said, “hopefully, these programs will be located next year at a center-based location at Nellie Reed Elementary School in Vernon.” The welding program will be held at Baker College of Owosso.

The dual enrollment/early college program gives students a wide variety of college courses to select from. Offered are on campus, online or hybrid classes that allow students to earn college credits. The Early College program is a 3-year program of study designed to allow a student to earn a high school diploma and college credits, a MEMCA technical certificate, a professional certification, 60 transferable credits or an Associates Degree. These courses are offered through Baker College of Owosso, Lansing Community College, Mott Community College and new this year, University of Michigan Flint. Deadlines are approaching, so contact the Shiawassee RESD or the student’s high school counselor for more information.

Interim Executive Director Patrice Martin of the Friends of the Shiawassee River talked about two upcoming events. Their Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, March 22, 7 p.m., at the Owosso Performing Arts Center where they will show the world premiere of their short film, The Ripple Effect, highlighting how local action can protect the Shiawassee River Watershed. During the meeting they will also showcase some notable accomplishments from the past year, volunteer awards and announce new board members. “Come check us out. And everyone should feel free to attend our Annual Meeting,” said Martin.

On Tuesday, March 21 The Friends of the Shiawassee River will be hosting the 3rd Annual Shiawassee Triathalon, featuring run, paddle and ride. This event promotes community fitness in support of The Friends of the Shiawassee River. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward river improvements designed to help everyone Care, Share and Enjoy the river.

Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Interim Executive Director Ruthann Liagre spoke about their need for sponsors, for all upcoming events they hold, involving the community. Liagre also introduced Carol Soule as the new administrative assistant accountant and Erin Huska, working primarily as the Events, Marketing and Office Manager.