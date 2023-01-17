MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE’S Customer Service Coordinator, A.J. Clawson was on hand during the Tuesday, Jan. 10 Chamber AM meeting to speak about upcoming events at the Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center. He spoke about upcoming programs such as the 21-day challenge, Nutrition 101 seminars with dieticians, personal training mini package which is 4 sessions.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Chamber AM meeting was held Tuesday, Jan. 10. Memorial Healthcare was the monthly sponsor. Memorial Healthcare employees talked about new programs and doctors at the facilities.

A new doctor has been welcomed to the Oncology staff, Dr. Anas Alsara, MD joins Dr. Ronald Kawauchi, MD. With this addition, Memorial Healthcare Oncology now has 2 full-time providers and a Nurse Practitioner. Dr. Rosemarie Walch, DO has joined the world-class team of Neurology specialists at the Memorial Healthcare Institute of Neuroscience.

Memorial Healthcare will also be offering the 2022 Shiawassee County Community Health Needs Assessment on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Healthcare South Auditorium. Memorial Healthcare, along with the Shiawassee County Health Department and the Shiawassee Community Health Needs Assessment Team, conducted a community health survey for the county this year. The results of the survey will be showcased during the event. RSVP Becky Dahlke at (989) 729-4856.

Carrie Rathbun Hawks of the Shiawassee Athenians announced that they will be taking nominations soon for the next Athena Award recipient. The ATHENA Award is presented to a selected individual who has achieved excellence in his/her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted women in reaching their full potential. Presented by Chambers Worldwide, it has been presented locally since 1988. The recipient will be announced at the Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 8.

Dr. David Skjaerlund, along with his daughter Cora spoke about upcoming events coming to The Z Hall. Along with hosting weddings and private parties, they also provide a variety of entertainment and social events throughout the year. These include dinner shows, music concerts, dances and dinner and a show.