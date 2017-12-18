RICHARD HOWARD, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region (BBBSMCR), spoke at SRCC’s Chamber AM event, the last one for 2017, on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Howard presented vital information on BBBSMCR’s effort to have a face in Shiawassee County and the strong need for local volunteers. The goal of the organization is to help children realize their potential through creating positive, nurturing relationships; thus strengthening communities. “We know that youth in our program will do better in schools,” Howard said, “will avoid misbehaviors, will have a higher self-concept and greater trust in adults.” He explained that BBBSMCR has been active for over 60 years, but they “want to boost up our program, particularly in Shiawassee County. We are in strong need of adult volunteers.”

More information on this program is currently available at www.bbbsmcr.org or through email at Rich.Howard@bbbsmcr.org.

The next Chamber AM is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)