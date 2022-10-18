LAURA ARCHER, Vice-chair of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Board, offered that the annual 5K Beer Run held in downtown Owosso on Saturday, Oct. 8 was “chilly but a great time.” Archer expressed gratitude to chamber members and the Sideline Sports Bar for helping with the event, sharing that a “full blown Oktoberfest” didn’t happen because of the ongoing strategic planning process – pending the earlier announcement of a police investigation on the Owosso Armory financing in July. On an up note, Archer shared the chamber was excited to partake in “some sort of fall festivities.”

“In terms of what’s going on at the Armory, we’re really excited to announce, as many of you are aware, we are working with our financial partners to do refinancing, that all of the best case scenarios happened and we are working towards a really positive and exciting future for the Armory building,” she stated.

To connect with SRCC, call (989) 723-5149 or visit shiawasseechamber.org.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)