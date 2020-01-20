THE CHAIRMAN’S AWARD RECIPIENT, given by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC), was presented to Memorial Healthcare on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Chairman’s Award is presented to an individual, business or organization that demonstrates a longstanding commitment to the mission of SRCC and is selected at the discretion of the chairman of the board. This year, Kevin Maurer, board chair, chose Memorial Healthcare.

Maurer stated, “As our county’s largest employer and community hospital, Memorial has made significant advances in cutting-edge medical technology bringing people from all over the world to our region. Memorial continues to invest in new equipment and facilities. In addition, Memorial supports the local communities they serve and when possible, chooses to buy local goods and services.”

In 2018, Memorial Healthcare announced plans to construct a new facility on the grounds of the hospital’s main campus. This new facility will serve as the home for three growing clinical service lines: the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neurosciences and Multiple Sclerosis; the orthopaedic practice; and therapy and rehabilitation services. This facility will also be home to a new Community Wellness Center that will offer the community access to full service medically based wellness programs.

In 2019, Memorial Healthcare was awarded an ‘A’ by the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction that recognizes Memorial Healthcare’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

Memorial Healthcare is a 161-bed facility with a medical staff of over 200, and over 1,300 employees. With 26 satellite offices located throughout Shiawassee County, Memorial serves residents from throughout Shiawassee County and several surrounding counties including Saginaw, Clinton, Ingham, and Genesee.

Memorial Healthcare President/CEO (far right) is shown just after receiving the award on behalf of Memorial Healthcare.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)